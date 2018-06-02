1 / 8

Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez threw a party on the opening of her restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. After launching the third song "Allah Duhai Hai" from their film Race 3, the cast of the film including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol were headed to make the day special for their co-actor Jacqueline. Other than the film's cast, it was Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja and Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita who attended the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)