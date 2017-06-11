Latest News
  • Jab Shah Rukh Khan Met Imtiaz Ali: SRK, director discuss Jab Harry Met Sejal over late night dinner

Jab Shah Rukh Khan Met Imtiaz Ali: SRK, director discuss Jab Harry Met Sejal over late night dinner

Updated on June 11, 2017 2:09 pm
  • shah rukh khan, imtiaz ali, jab harry met sejal, srk movie, imtiaz ali movie,

    For quite a long time, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali had kept fans wondering about the name of their upcoming film. Names like The Ring, Rehnuma and Raula had come up, but the makers probably decided to get over their obsession with 'R' and come up with a completely different name, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The title was a major reminder of two romantic comedies, Jab We Met and When Harry Met Sally. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • shah rukh khan, imtiaz ali, jab harry met sejal, srk movie, imtiaz ali movie,

    While the film marked SRK's first project with Imtiaz Ali, it marks his third project with Anushka Sharma, who was not spotted at the dinner party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • shah rukh khan, imtiaz ali, jab harry met sejal, srk movie, imtiaz ali movie,

    Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan posed and clicked for their fans and shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • shah rukh khan, imtiaz ali, jab harry met sejal, srk movie, imtiaz ali movie,

    Imtiaz Ali is known for telling romantic tales and travelling always plays a major factor in his films. It is where the characters often discover each other and fall in love. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • shah rukh khan, imtiaz ali, jab harry met sejal, srk movie, imtiaz ali movie,

    Shah Rukh has also said that Imtiaz Ali reminds him of late Yash Chopra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • shah rukh khan, imtiaz ali, jab harry met sejal, srk movie, imtiaz ali movie,

    We can't wait to watch what the film has in hold for us. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express