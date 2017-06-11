Jab Shah Rukh Khan Met Imtiaz Ali: SRK, director discuss Jab Harry Met Sejal over late night dinner

For quite a long time, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali had kept fans wondering about the name of their upcoming film. Names like The Ring, Rehnuma and Raula had come up, but the makers probably decided to get over their obsession with 'R' and come up with a completely different name, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The title was a major reminder of two romantic comedies, Jab We Met and When Harry Met Sally. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

While the film marked SRK's first project with Imtiaz Ali, it marks his third project with Anushka Sharma, who was not spotted at the dinner party.

Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan posed and clicked for their fans and shutterbugs.

Imtiaz Ali is known for telling romantic tales and travelling always plays a major factor in his films. It is where the characters often discover each other and fall in love.

Shah Rukh has also said that Imtiaz Ali reminds him of late Yash Chopra.