Jab Harry Met Sejal: Things you should know before watching the Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film this weekend

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, releasing on August 4, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. With King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan, queen of hearts Anushka Sharma and ace storyteller Imtiaz Ali joining hands, doesn't it already sound like the making of a blockbuster? Here are all the things you need to know if you are planning to watch the film this weekend.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka, who earlier shared screen space in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, has been garnering a lot of praises from the audiences for their chemistry in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Fans even went on to compare the two with the iconic jodi of Kajol and SRK. Speaking on the same, Shah Rukh said, "I have a strange relationship with Anushka. We are fond of each other. Anushka, Deepika (Padukone), these girls have done their first films with me, so there is a different kind of relationship with them... She really suited the role. It is great fun working with her."

This is the first time Imtiaz Ali is working with Shah Rukh Khan. There is no doubt that SRK has been the King of Romance in Bollywood, but there is also no denying the fact that Imtiaz always makes sure to add a unique take on every love story, be it Tamasha, Love Aaj Kal or Rockstar. Jab Harry Met Sejal is definitely a double bonanza in this regard.

While Shah Rukh Khan is playing a Punjabi tour guide Harinder 'Harry' Singh Nehra in the film, Anushka will be seen as a Gujarati girl Sejal Jhaveri.

Jab Harry Met Sejal songs "Radha", "Butterfly", "Hawayein", "Safar" and "Beech Beech Mein" are definite proof that Anushka and SRK share an amazing chemistry on screen. The album has been an interesting concoction of groovy and soft numbers impressing all types of audience.

Their upcoming song "Phurrr" will be composed by world-class DJ Diplo, and fans are eagerly waiting for this track. And after seeing Akon's phenomenal work in SRK song Chammak Challo, we are sure this one is also going to be a superhit.

The film was earlier involved in a row with CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani. He had disapproved their use of the word 'intercourse' while airing the trailer on small screens.