Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan personifies love, friendship and intimacy with Anushka Sharma in these stills

Jab Harry Met Sejal is making us impatient for its release with each passing day. And the biggest reason is Shah Rukh Khan, who is coming back to being hopelessly romantic on-screen yet again. In the past, every time he turned a lover boy, he created history at the box office. And this time too, things look positive and his magic might just work in favor of the actor whose last film Raees could not perform outstandingly as expected.

While the public remarks are still far away, these pictures from the film are totally making us fall in love with SRK yet again. In the stills, the makers have revealed all those times when Anushka and Shah Rukh shared an intimate moment onscreen. While we are gushing over their chemistry, we are also jealous of Anushka as she gets to romance Shah Rukh for the third time.

Anushka and Shah Rukh have worked together in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan before returning back for this Imtiaz Ali directorial.

The two have often spoken about being the secret friends in the industry, and also how they know each other at the back of their hands.

This is for the first time that both the actors are working with Imtiaz Ali, which makes it another reason to get excited for the film's release.