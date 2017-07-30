Shah Rukh Khan feels like ‘King of The World’ in Abu Dhabi as he promotes Jab Harry Met Sejal with Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan is spreading some love in Abu Dhabi, and feeling like the 'King of The World' with the kind of love he is receiving from people around. The actor is promoting his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal with his co-star Anushka Sharma. The two also visited a club and performed on their romantic number "Hawayein" from the album. Ladies in the club could not contain their joy when Shah Rukh went down on his knees for Anushka during the performance.

Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a love story between a Gujarati girl Sejal, played by Anushka and a Punjabi man Harry, played by Shah Rukh, who is a tourist guide in the film. The film is just a few days away from release, and SRK's fans are too excited to experience yet another love story from the actor.

After wrapping up the promotions of the film in Dubai, the two will also head to Banaras in India. Earlier, as a part of promotions, Shah Rukh visited his fans in Ahmedabad and launched a song in presence of hundreds of Sejal.

Shah Rukh also visited Punjab and Rajasthan to promote the film. Fans were extremely happy to see him get into the nuances of being a Rajasthani and relishing their cuisine.

Reports suggest that as the last leg of promotions, Shah Rukh would also inaugurate his Madame Tussauds statue in Delhi. Meanwhile, he is having a gala time with Anushka in Abu Dhabi.