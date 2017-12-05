1 / 10

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr J Jayalalithaa had breathed her last on this very day last year. And today on her first death anniversary, we would like to remind you how before Jayalalithaa became a force to be reckoned with in the world of politics, she remained the unchallenged queen of Tamil cinema for nearly 30 years. While she dominated the south Indian film industry, she was also the highest-paid female actor in India between 1965 and 1980. Here's a pictorial tribute to the unmatched run of her career in the film industry. (Source: Photo by Express Archive Photo)