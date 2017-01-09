Iulia Vantur performs on Salman Khan songs, Shah Rukh Khan revives Baazigar magic

A bevvy of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh left us spellbound with their acts at the recently-concluded Colors Stardust Awards 2016. Bollywood stars danced like no one is watching. At 51, Shah Rukh Khan had never looked so sexy while performing. The actor set the stage on fire when he danced on his hit numbers including Kaali Kaali Aankhein from Baazigar. Parineeti Chopra paid tribute to her sister Priyanka Chopra and danced on hit numbers including songs from Dostana and Kaminey. Other stars like Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also enthralled the crowd. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Shah Rukh Khan who wore a shimmering dark shirt sent the crowd into a frenzy when he danced on his chartbuster numbers. Kajol, who was also present, cheered her co-star of several hit films. The actor also danced on hit number Chammak Challo. Once again, Shah Rukh Khan proved that he is the true darling of award shows. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Raees, co-starring Mahira Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has donned a different look for the film and his fans can't wait for the movie. (Source: Photo by Colors)

We have to say that Iulia Vantur was the show stealer all the way. Iulia made heads turn when she appeared on stage along with Shah Rukh Khan to present an award. Iulia performed some numbers from her new album with Himesh Reshammiya. But it was her performance on Salman Khan's hit songs including Main hoon hero, Teri meri prem kahaani and Jumme ki raat that left sent fans in a trance. (Source: Photo by Colors)

We might not have seen Parineeti Chopra in films for quite some time, however, the actor stole the limelight with her dance numbers. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Shah Rukh Khan left his fans swooning when the actor struck his signature pose. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Shah Rukh Khan dancing on stage. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Jacqueline Fernandez on stage. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Parineeti Chopra dancing on song Desi Girl. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Ranbir Kapoor danced on hit numbers from his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. (Source: Photo by Colors)

Ranbir Kapoor while performing on the stage. (Source: Photo by Colors)