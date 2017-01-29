It is wedding time and Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta are in attendance

Thanks to big fat weddings, we get to catch a glimpse of stars more often. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta were recently spotted at the wedding reception of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's daughter. Other stars including Vivek Oberoi, Raveena Tandon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and Kabir Bedi were also seen. Shah Rukh Khan took some time off his busy schedule to attend the reception. Preity Zinta was looking lovely in a white dress. The actor recently attended an award show with her husband. Raveena Tandon was accompanied by her husband Anil Thadani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of Raees at the box office, was looking dashing as usual. The actor is getting a lot of appreciation for playing an off-beat role in Raees. Shah Rukh recently spoke about his look in Imtiaz Ali's next film. "Even in my upcoming film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, where I play a Punjabi character, I sport a beard because Imtiaz wanted it. If my next film demands me to be clean-shaven or bald, I would go for that look," said actor in an interview with indianexpress.com. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta was looking lovely in a white ethnic dress. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta seen smiling for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut who will be seen next in Rangoon was looking lovely in a sari. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput who is busy with his upcoming film Raabta was all smiles for the camera. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Vivek Oberoi was accompanied by wife Priyanka. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)