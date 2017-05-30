Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor watch Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch together as A Death In The Gunj has a starry screening

Its raining films in Bollywood. And June is surely going to be one month to watch out for at the box office. Just to get all the buzz going around the upcoming releases, the film industry is either busy promoting several films, or is holding special screenings for their friends from the fraternity. Several Bollywood celebs went to watch a special show of Baywatch, which is set to release in India in the coming weekend. Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khattar, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Fugly actor Mohit Marwah came in together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor made news once again. She was spotted with Ishaan, Shahid's brother. The two have become film buddies and earlier watched Badrinath Ki Dulhania together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan arrived sporting a casual look at screening of Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

A Death In The Gunj, which is set to open on June 2, also had a screening. The movie is actor Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut, and the makers held a starry screening in Mumbai. A Death In The Gunj stars Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey, Tilotama Shome, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Om Puri and Tanuja. Clicked together were Konkona and Vikrant. These two were also a part of recent controversial film Lipstick Under The Burka. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kalki was giving support to Gulshan, who came holding a stick. The actor's leg is currently injured. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kunal Roy Kapur made a rare appearance with wife Shayonti. Ira Dubey also came. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The female brigade was lead by actors Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari and Bhumi Pednekar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Filmmakers Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane and Sudhir Mishra also made it to the special screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Actor Tanuja, who is returning to the big screen after several years with A Death In the Gunj came with her younger daughter Tanisha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Veteran couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah were colour coordinated. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rajkummar Rao and Imaad Shah were also clicked at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, cast of Bank Chor -- Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Rhea Chakraborty promoted their film in Mumbai ahead of its release on June 16. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)