Latest News
  • Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor watch Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch together as A Death In The Gunj has a starry screening

Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor watch Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch together as A Death In The Gunj has a starry screening

Updated on May 30, 2017 10:10 pm
  • baywatch screening, baywatch india, baywatch ishaan khattar, ayush sharma, mohit marwah

    Its raining films in Bollywood. And June is surely going to be one month to watch out for at the box office. Just to get all the buzz going around the upcoming releases, the film industry is either busy promoting several films, or is holding special screenings for their friends from the fraternity. Several Bollywood celebs went to watch a special show of Baywatch, which is set to release in India in the coming weekend. Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khattar, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Fugly actor Mohit Marwah came in together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • baywatch screening, baywatch india, baywatch ishaan khattar, jhanvi kapoor, jhanvi kapoor ishaan khattar

    Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor made news once again. She was spotted with Ishaan, Shahid's brother. The two have become film buddies and earlier watched Badrinath Ki Dulhania together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • baywatch screening, baywatch india, baywatch varun dhawan, varun dhawan, varun dhawan pics

    Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan arrived sporting a casual look at screening of Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    A Death In The Gunj, which is set to open on June 2, also had a screening. The movie is actor Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut, and the makers held a starry screening in Mumbai. A Death In The Gunj stars Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey, Tilotama Shome, Ranvir Shorey, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Om Puri and Tanuja. Clicked together were Konkona and Vikrant. These two were also a part of recent controversial film Lipstick Under The Burka. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    Kalki was giving support to Gulshan, who came holding a stick. The actor's leg is currently injured. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    Actor Kunal Roy Kapur made a rare appearance with wife Shayonti. Ira Dubey also came. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    The female brigade was lead by actors Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari and Bhumi Pednekar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    Filmmakers Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane and Sudhir Mishra also made it to the special screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    Actor Tanuja, who is returning to the big screen after several years with A Death In the Gunj came with her younger daughter Tanisha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    Veteran couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah were colour coordinated. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • a death in the gunj, a death in the gunj screening, a death in the gunj cast, a death in the gunj actors, a death in the gunj film screening

    Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rajkummar Rao and Imaad Shah were also clicked at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • bank chor, bank chor film, bank chor promotions, bank chor vivek oberoi, bank chor riteish deshmukh, bank chor rhea chakraborty

    On the other hand, cast of Bank Chor -- Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Rhea Chakraborty promoted their film in Mumbai ahead of its release on June 16. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

  • salman khan, salman khan pics, salman khan actor, salman khan news, salman khan films

    Salman Khan was also spotted in Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express