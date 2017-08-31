Only in Express

Is Shah Rukh Khan going to do a film with Kabir Khan?

Updated on August 31, 2017 8:08 pm
  • shah rukh khan, kabir khan, kabir khan shah rukh khan, srk, kabir,

    In Tubelight, filmmaker Kabir Khan managed to reunite Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on screen after a long time. The two had previously worked together in popular films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to name a few. Not many people know, but SRK and Kabir Khan have been friends since their days in Jamia. The latter used to study from the former's notes. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • shah rukh khan, kabir khan, kabir khan shah rukh khan, srk, kabir,

    Shah Rukh Khan and Kabir Khan were recently spotted together, which only makes us wonder, are they working on a film together? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • farhan akhtar, neha dhupia, farhan akhtar pics, neha dhupia pics farhan neha

    Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia posed with the Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar who came to shoot for an episode of No Filter Neha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • irrfan, irrfan pics, irrfan pictures, irrfan photos, irrfan images,

    Irrfan was spotted at the airport. The actor has been busy lately shooting for Hollywood and Bollywood films. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • sanjay dutt, sanjay dutt pics, sanjay dutt images, sanjay dutt photos, sanjay dutt pics,

    Bhoomi star Sanjay Dutt was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • tiger shroff disha patani, tiger shroff ,disha patani, tiger shroff pics, disha patani pics

    Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted together in the city. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express