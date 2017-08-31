Is Shah Rukh Khan going to do a film with Kabir Khan?

In Tubelight, filmmaker Kabir Khan managed to reunite Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on screen after a long time. The two had previously worked together in popular films like Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, to name a few. Not many people know, but SRK and Kabir Khan have been friends since their days in Jamia. The latter used to study from the former's notes. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan and Kabir Khan were recently spotted together, which only makes us wonder, are they working on a film together? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia posed with the Lucknow Central actor Farhan Akhtar who came to shoot for an episode of No Filter Neha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Irrfan was spotted at the airport. The actor has been busy lately shooting for Hollywood and Bollywood films. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Bhoomi star Sanjay Dutt was also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )