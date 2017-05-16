Latest News
  • Forget starry premieres, Irrfan Khan is surrounded by SO MANY women at Hindi Medium showing

Published on May 16, 2017 11:06 am
  • Irrfan Khan, Irrfan Khan film, Hindi Medium, Hindi Medium film, Hindi Medium screening, Irrfan Khan hindi medium, Irrfan Khan photos

    If Hindi Medium is anything like its promotions, Irrfan Khan you can have the price of our ticket right now. Irrfan has been something of a one-man promotion machine as his film comes out and it seems the middle-class -- of whom the film speaks -- is loving it to hilt. Them and the women. No, really, Hindi Medium premiere had lots and lots of women watching the film with Orrfan, clicking photos with Irrfan, posing with Irrfan and generally being his fangirls. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Irrfan Khan also seems to be enjoying the adulation. With his co-star Saba Qamer in Pakistan, the actor has been managing the promotions single-handedly. At the premiere, he was seen with actor Deepak Dobriyal who is also a part of Hindi Medium. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    In the run-up to Hindi Medium's release, we saw Irrfan Khan giving us some gyaan about English alphabet. In his book, A is for Apple, B is for Bada Apple and H is for Hadd Ho Gayi Apple. Laughing out loud already? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    On Monday, he came out with yet another video which teaches parents to speak the language their children will understand. That is English language learnt and generation gap destroyed in one stroke. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    The film will go up against Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Half Girlfriend at the box office. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Hindi Medium releases this Friday. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

