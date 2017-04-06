IPL 2017: Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta watch match together, give us a Salaam Namaste throwback

When you talk about Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta the one thing that comes to your mind is their film, Salaam Namaste. No, they aren't coming together in a film, but this time their fans had the chance to see the actors bond over cricket. They became a part of the opening ceremony of IPL 10 as they watched Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Hyderabad Sunrisers match on April 5. In fact, they did commentary for the match to entice their fans as well. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Preity Zinta's love for cricket was quite evident ever since she bought a team at Indian Premier League. Her team, Kings XI Punjab has often given some amazing performances in the past. As far as Saif is concerned, his connect with cricket goes back to his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who had played for the national team. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The two were seen celebrating the opening ceremony of IPL 10, which began with a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hyderabad Sunrisers. The opening ceremony saw turn up of many celebrities including Amy Jackson. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

While Salaam Namaste spoke about live-in relationship, their other film together, Kal Ho Na Ho, was a blockbuster. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Saif is prepping up for his next film, Chef. He will also be seen in Akshat Verma's Kala Kandi. (Source: Photo by Instagram)