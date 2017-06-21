International Yoga Day 2017: Mom-to-be Soha Ali Khan to Kangana Ranaut, here’s how B-town stars added their touch to yoga

International Yoga Day is being celebrated world over. Thousands globally are also actively promoting the power of yoga on every medium. Many celebs took part in various yoga sessions held across the country, with many giving it an exclusive touch. Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, who is expecting her first baby gave the day her own flavour. We also saw posts from Sridevi Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Arbaaz Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Karishma Tanna and many more. We even got to see Kangana Ranaut celebrating the day, thanks to her fan clubs. See all photos here. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Soha Ali Khan shared this image with the caption, "Who says you can't stay fit when pregnant ?! with @rupal_sidh #applewatch and #Masti 💪🏻🙏🏼❤️#doga #yogaforlife #internationalyogaday 2017." It seems ravishing beauty and new mom in B-town, Kareena Kapoor Khan is guiding her sister-in-law Soha through every stage of her pregnancy. We wish a healthy phase to Soha. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut too celebrated the International Yoga Day 2017. A few of her fan clubs shared this image of the Queen star. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Mom actor Sridevi Kapoor might be busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, but she made sure to mark and day, and share her pictures on #InternationalYogaDay. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Huma Qureshi also shared her picture with the caption, "Rise and Yoga ! Towards becoming stronger and calmer #WorldYogaDay Andddd a shout out to my teacher the lovely @anshukayoga" (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Arbaaz Khan posted this image with caption, "#internationalyogaday2017 #3rdanniversary #yogabythebay #marinedrivemumbai #ShainaNC #TOIevent #pranayam #asana #regularpractice #healthymindbodyandsoul." (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Bipasha Basu shared this one with the caption, "Inhale Love ... Exhale Hate! #loveyourself #yogimonkey #internationalyogaday." That's the perfect day to celebrate the day. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover too shared this image with a powerful message - Don't just do the posture, become the posture. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Mugdha Godse shared this one with caption, "Happy #internationalyogaday to all... yoga for life... #yoga #ashtangayoga #ashtanga #be #happy #divine #positive #yogalife #suveerbalvi." (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

"Learning to breathe with awareness has brought centre, calm and balance in my life. #Meditation #OM #InternationalYogaDay #OneWithNature," captioned Dia Mirza. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Tusshar Kapoor too became a part of the day. He share a couple of photos, and wrote along, "#internationalyogaday 🙏 with @manishtheyogapower, Swipe for more photos 🔜🔜 of a recent mat yoga session!" (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)