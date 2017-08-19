Inside Riya Sen and Shivam Tiwari’s wedding

Riya Sen, daughter of popular yesteryear actor Moon Moon Sen, tied the knot with her boyfriend Shivam Tiwari in a quiet ceremony recently. The couple have been together for some time now and the talks of their engagement was doing the rounds. Only, they surprised everyone by saying 'I do' in Pune in the presence of family and friends. Riya's sister Raima took to her social media account to post pictures of the wedding ceremony. (Source: Photo by Facebook/Raima Sen)

The ritual of the bride being carried by her brothers as she hides her face behind a couple of beetel leaves was also captured. The wedding might have taken place in a hush-hush manner, but it looks like everyone who was important to the family was present. (Source: Photo by Facebook/Raima Sen)

The couple were seen clad in traditional Bengali wedding costumes complete with the head gear. Shivam Tiwari completed the rituals with a smile on his face, while Riya looks happy. (Source: Photo by Facebook/Raima Sen)

Not just the wedding, but pictures from what looks like the pre-wedding rituals were also posted by Raima. (Source: Photo by Facebook/Raima Sen)

The family is seen posing with the bride and groom, all of them smiling wide at the camera. (Source: Photo by Facebook/Raima Sen)