Inside Rakesh Roshan’s birthday bash. See photos

Rakesh Roshan celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and his family and close friends from the industry joined the celebrations. It was a star-studded party with biggies like Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra in attendance. Young stars like Yami Gautam and Urvashi Rautela also dropped in to wish the actor-turned-filmmaker. However, all eyes were on Rakesh's son Hrithik Roshan. Scroll through to see inside clicks from Rakesh Roshan's birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan was seen leaving the party venue hurriedly. He probably wanted to skip the media, who might have asked him about Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

But in an inside picture of the bash, Hrithik was seen all smiles posing with the party guests. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Rekha is one such star who turns heads at parties. Here too she looked gorgeous like always. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Yesteryear stars Rekha and Rakesh Roshan pose for a selfie. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

We saw Rakesh Roshan and Rekha working together in Koi... Mil Gaya, Aurat Aurat Aurat, Bahurani and Khoon Bhari Maang among other films. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

The evergreen couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor looked stunning at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

And so did Randhir Kapoor. We have seen Rakesh Roshan and Randhir in Bollywood film Mother. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Other ladies present at the party were Yami Gautam, Shama Sikander, Urvashi Rautela and Ameesha Patel. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Singer Adnan Sami attended the bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)