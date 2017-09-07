Only in Express

Inside Rakesh Roshan’s birthday bash. See photos

Published on September 7, 2017 10:29 am
  Rakesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan birthday pics, Hrithik Roshan, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan bithday inside pics

    Rakesh Roshan celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and his family and close friends from the industry joined the celebrations. It was a star-studded party with biggies like Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra in attendance. Young stars like Yami Gautam and Urvashi Rautela also dropped in to wish the actor-turned-filmmaker. However, all eyes were on Rakesh's son Hrithik Roshan. Scroll through to see inside clicks from Rakesh Roshan's birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan was seen leaving the party venue hurriedly. He probably wanted to skip the media, who might have asked him about Kangana Ranaut. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Hrithik Roshan

    But in an inside picture of the bash, Hrithik was seen all smiles posing with the party guests. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Rekha

    Rekha is one such star who turns heads at parties. Here too she looked gorgeous like always. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Rekha, Rakesh Roshan

    Yesteryear stars Rekha and Rakesh Roshan pose for a selfie. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Rekha, Rakesh Roshan

    We saw Rakesh Roshan and Rekha working together in Koi... Mil Gaya, Aurat Aurat Aurat, Bahurani and Khoon Bhari Maang among other films. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

    The evergreen couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor looked stunning at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Randhir Kapoor

    And so did Randhir Kapoor. We have seen Rakesh Roshan and Randhir in Bollywood film Mother. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Yami Gautam, Urvashi Rautela, Shama Sikander and Ameesha Patel

    Other ladies present at the party were Yami Gautam, Shama Sikander, Urvashi Rautela and Ameesha Patel. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Adnan Sami

    Singer Adnan Sami attended the bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

  • Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Hinaya

    Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra and their daughter Hinaya were also spotted at the celebrations. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

