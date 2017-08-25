Only in Express

Inside Priyamani and Mustufa Raj’s quiet wedding

Updated on August 25, 2017 5:54 pm
    Priyamani tied the knot with Mustufa Raj on Thursday, and unlike other big fat celebrity weddings, this was an understated affair. The actor chose to go with a court marriage, and she along with Mustufa went to the Jayanagar registrar office, Bengaluru, to register their matrimony. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

    Though the wedding was quiet, the reception was a star-studded affair and even actor Bhavana among many others was there to wish the star. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

    The reception was held at Elaan Convention Centre in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Thursday evening. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

    Her mehendi and sangeet were attended by close friends and Priyamani looked gorgeous in red on this day. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

    Earlier, rumours of the stars taking a break from the industry was doing the rounds, however, she confirmed that she will be back at work, 2 days after the wedding takes place. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

    Jagapathy Babu, Allu Sirish, Akul Balaji, Ricky Kej and the D4 Dance reality show team members among others were present at the do. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

