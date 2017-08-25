Inside Priyamani and Mustufa Raj’s quiet wedding

Priyamani tied the knot with Mustufa Raj on Thursday, and unlike other big fat celebrity weddings, this was an understated affair. The actor chose to go with a court marriage, and she along with Mustufa went to the Jayanagar registrar office, Bengaluru, to register their matrimony. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

Though the wedding was quiet, the reception was a star-studded affair and even actor Bhavana among many others was there to wish the star. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

The reception was held at Elaan Convention Centre in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Thursday evening. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

Her mehendi and sangeet were attended by close friends and Priyamani looked gorgeous in red on this day. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)

Earlier, rumours of the stars taking a break from the industry was doing the rounds, however, she confirmed that she will be back at work, 2 days after the wedding takes place. (Source: Photo by Twitter/Instagram)