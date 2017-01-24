Inside pics of FIR fame Kavita Kaushik, boyfriend Ronnit Biswas’s haldi ceremony

FIR star Kavita Kaushik's wedding invitation was unconventional. The FIR star announced the good news with a disclaimer that she was not pregnant. And now, her pre-wedding ceremonies are as fun and unconventional as the invite. Kavita and finace Ronnit Biswas hosted their haldi ceremony on Monday. Thanks to the guests and the happy couple, we got to see the inside images of the ceremony. The couple, along with family and close friends from the industry were seen enjoying this wedding ritual. Earlier, this FIR star confirmed the news to indianexpress.com and expressed her happiness over the new phase of her life. The wedding is on January 27. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Kavita Kaushik and her boyfriend Ronnit Biswas looked super happy and excited for their D-day. Close friends from the industry were also seen at Kavita's haldi. The couple will travel to Kedarnath and solemnise their relationship in a Shiv-Parvati temple there. Prior to her confirmation on this wedding, there were media reports quoting her SMS to close friends, which had the announcement of her marriage. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Kavita Kaushik's text message read, "Hello , I have a news to share, I’m getting married to my best friend Ronnit Biswas and starting a new life as Mrs Biswas on the 27th of January , this is an impromptu call and decision taken 2 days back ..you can also call it divine intervention, (no I’m not preggy) now the main catch – we are travelling close to Kedarnath to a shiv Parvati temple and doing a simple temple wedding (sic)." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Kavita Kaushik's boyfriend Ronnit Biswas shared this image with a sweet message which reads, "And the celebrations begin for our #wedding.. Lets do this!! @ikavitakaushik here we go baby.. ❤❤🤗🤗 #KK #shivaparvati #KavRon #shaadi #allinone #bestfriend #haldinight #friends #partytime #partnerincrime." (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Aashka Goradia came in with her American beau Brent Goble. The Naagin 2 star also got engaged to Brent recently and plans to tie the knot by next year. Aashka Goradia shared this one with the caption, "#seasonoflove ❤ #shaadi @ikavitakaushik @ronnit0507 it's happening 😍," and we are loving it. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Kavita's mehendi ceremony will take place on Tuesday (January 24). (Source: Photo by Instagram )