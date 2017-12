1 / 12

Christmas 2017 seems to have began well for many B-town celebs and it was courtesy ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Karan hosted a party at his residence and his close friends from the industry came over. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and many more were seen at the Christmas bash. While our attention was grabbed by the young guests including Aryan Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Ananya Pandey, Karan himself shared an inside picture of the party and we got to see his little Santa's Yash and Roohi Johar. Scroll on to see all the pictures. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)