Television and Bollywood actors Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta walked down the aisle on Tuesday in a quiet ceremony at the ISKON Temple in Mumbai. The two were rumoured to be dating from the time they shared the screen space in Life OK show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar but since they were made to sign the no dating clause by the producers of the show, they kept their relationship under wraps. It is believed the Ishita and Vatsal's love story had a typical Bollywood beginning. On the sets of their show, Ishita's saree got stuck in a fan. While the fan was on a lower level, Ishita was on higher ground and there was a chance that she could have been pulled down by the fan. However, her co-star Vatsal jumped in to save her.