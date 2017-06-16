Indu Sarkar: Who is playing Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and more, complete list of who’s who in the film

Until now, there were many speculations around Kriti Kulhari playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar's political film, Indu Sarkar. But now that the trailer of the film is out, all the confusion has been cleared. The Pink actor, Kriti Kulhari will not be seen as Indira Gandhi in the movie. The film set in the backdrop of 1975 Emergency will witness impeccable performances from Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Vinod and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Scroll through to find out who plays who in the Madhur Bhandarkar film.

Kirti Kulhari who put up a great show in Shoojit Sircar's Pink will be playing the role of a woman influenced by the leftist ideologies and will take up the responsibility to fight against the Emergency. In the trailer, we see her, locked up and brutally beaten by those in power but she refuses to bow. "Arjun ke iraade hil sakte hain, ghayal Draupadi ke nahi,” she says in the trailer.

Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the 'daring character' of Indira Gandhi's son Sanjay Gandhi in Indu Sarkar. He plays an antagonist who only wants things to be his way. "Emergency mei emotion ni mere rule chalte hain," says Neil in on of the scenes of the movie which clearly brings out the power and authority held by his character. He also talks about forces vasectomies in the trailer, which were part of Sanjay's agenda during Emergency.

Actor Supriya Vinod will be seen in the titular role, Indira Gandhi, in the film. While she is not seen often in the trailer, this dialogue shows her importance: "Ab iss desh mei Gandhi ke mayne badal chuke hai."

Anupam Kher will be playing the role of a leftist leader who doesn't fear to go against the system. His is the character which stands behind Kirti Kulhari as her support and motivates her to stand firm in her belief.