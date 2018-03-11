1 / 12

On March 10, Mumbai witnessed one of its kind award show. The event, called Indian Wiki Media Digital Awards, recognizes content creation excellence in the dynamic digital space and acknowledges the best in the business. The event saw the presence of who's who of the web world. Ekta Kapoor shared a selfie moment with Urvashi Dholakia flaunting the award she won at the night. She captioned the picture as, "Awards make you wanna work harder!! Thank you."