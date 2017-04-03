Indian Idol 9 Grand Finale highlights: Baahubali singer LV Revanth wins as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Grover dazzle

LV Revanth won the ninth season of Indian Idol despite a strong competition from co-contestants PVNS Rohith and Khuda Baksh. The singer, who has playback for several Telugu films in Tollywood industry and rose to fame with his track in Baahubali: The Beginning, has won Rs 25 lakh and a contract with Sony channel for a year. Revanth has shown his versatility and how he is now looking at a Bollywood career. While giving his winning speech, he said that for now he will enjoy and cherish the moment with family back in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The finale was about the winner as it was about Sachin Tendulkar singing and Sunil Grover aka Mashoor Gulati getting emotional on the show.

The Indian Idol Grand Finale of the show was a special one also because for the first time in the nine seasons of this singing reality show, Sachin Tendulkar graced the stage with his presence. The cricketer showcased his singing talent on the show with his debut number called Cricket Waali Beat. Sonu said that Sachin is a good singer and they did not use any pitch corrector for his voice.

Sachin was quite impressed with Arunachal Pradesh's Thupten Tsering. The disabled contestant wowed the cricketer with his talent. Sachin said people like Thupten are fighters and are truly inspiring.

Moving on, the audience also got to see the performance of Sunil Grover on the show. The actor donned the avatar of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on the show and sent the judges, Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam, on a laughter ride.

Post his performance, Sunil got extremely emotional as Farah Khan praised him saying it takes a lot of pain to be able to deliver such humor. She called him his favorite artists of all, to which Sunil said, "You said you love me. All my pain has gone away."