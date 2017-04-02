Indian Idol 9 Finale: Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati turns the singing reality show into comedy

The ninth season of singing reality show, Indian idol is just a few hours away from getting its winner. Three contestants, LV Revanth, PVSN Rohit and Khuda Baksh, are fighting for the title. While the environment is tensed, giving respite to the contestants was Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati who gave the contestants and judges a dose of laughter. Well, you can trust Sunil to send the audience on a laugh riot, no matter which character he is in. Though the final winner is yet to be announced, according to a poll run by indianexpress.com, LV Revanth got the most number of votes to be declared the winner.

Sunil, who will be the special performer in Indian Idol 9 season finale episode, will also don his famous Rinku Bhabhi avatar, and romance Khuda Baksh. Earlier, a lot of celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan have tried their hands on making Khuda Baksh romance with them but they failed to do so. Will Rinku Bhabhi succeed in the mission? Let's wait and watch.

As far as the contestants are concerned, Revanth and PVNS Rohit come from Andhra Pradesh, and Khuda Baksh hails from a village of Punjab. All three have different singing range and have been able to impress the audience as well as the judges through their versatility.

Arshad Warsi and Raveena Tandon would also be the special guest on the show, who would be seen romancing Farah Khan. Arshad would next be seen in Golmaal Again, the fourth film in the franchise.

Sonu Nigam will also perform at the Grand Finale and make the audience meet his son Neevan Nigam, who will watch his father Sonu's performance as an audience.