Inder Kumar prayer meet: Actors Ronit Roy, Raza Murad and others pay their respects
Published on August 1, 2017 10:45 am
Several Bollywood and TV celebrities attended the prayer meet of actor Inder Kumar who breathed his last on July 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Actors Ronit Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Raza Murad, Sunil Pal and Vindu Dara Singh among others came to pay their respects. Inder had acted in films like Masoom, Tirchi Topiwale and Wanted. He also made an appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani.
(Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Actor Mukesh Rishi was among the celebrities at the prayer meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Raza Murad along with his actor-friends at the prayer meeting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Vindu Dara Singh looked grim. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Comedian Sunil Pal attended the prayer meet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Actor Ronit Roy spent some time with actor Inder Kumar's family and friends at the prayer meeting. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)