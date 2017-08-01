Inder Kumar prayer meet: Actors Ronit Roy, Raza Murad and others pay their respects

Several Bollywood and TV celebrities attended the prayer meet of actor Inder Kumar who breathed his last on July 28 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Actors Ronit Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Raza Murad, Sunil Pal and Vindu Dara Singh among others came to pay their respects. Inder had acted in films like Masoom, Tirchi Topiwale and Wanted. He also made an appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)