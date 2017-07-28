Inder Kumar dead: A look back at his movies

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor died at the age of 43. In his early days, Inder worked with Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Govinda, Rani Mukherjee and Sushmita Sen among others. The actor played supporting roles in many movies and even tried his luck on television. Bollywood buffs fondly remember him for playing Salman Khan's brother in 2009 hit film, Wanted. Apart from Wanted, Inder worked with Salman in Tumko Na Bhool Payenge and Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaye.

Inder Kumar started his film career with 1996 film Masoom which also starred Renuka Sahaane and Ayesha Jhulka. The film's track "Chhota Baccha Jaan Ke" is still one of the favourites of 90s kids.

After Masoom, Inder worked in many films before appearing in David Dhawan's Kunwara (2000). In the movie starring Govinda and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles, Inder played Urmila's sister's love interest.

In 2000, Inder played Rani Mukherjee's rich and successful NRI fiance Rahul in Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and gave competition to Salman Khan in wooing a girl.

Then once again in 2002, Inder shared the screen space with Salman Khan in action-thriller Tumko Na Bhul Payenge. In this one too, he falls in love with the same girl (Sushmita Sen) as Salman Khan.

In Wanted, Inder took up the role of Salman Khan's brother and even takes the bullet for him in the action film. Wanted also starred late Vinod Khanna, Ayesha Takia, and Mahesh Manjrekar.