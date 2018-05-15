1 / 9

When 2004's The Incredibles first hit the big screen, audiences around the globe were wowed by Mr Incredible's superstrength and Elstigirl's flexibility. Earning an Oscar for being the best animated film that year, the makers of The Incredibles laughed their way to the bank with the film's phenomenal success. Nearly a decade later, Pixar is bringing our favourite super family back to the theatres on June 15.



Talking about the Incredibles family, writer/director Brad Bird says it wasn’t the characters’ powers—or the villains—that fueled the film’s success. “I realized that the crime-fighting aspect of the story didn’t interest me nearly as much as the whole family dynamic,” he says. “I think that people see themselves in these characters and that’s why they fell for them the way they did. The Incredibles and now Incredibles 2 are really stories about a family.”



Here's everything you need to know about you favourite super characters from The Incredibles: