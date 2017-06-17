Imtiaz Ali birthday bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others who dropped in
Shah Rukh Khan, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal directed by Imtiaz Ali was spotted at the birthday bash of his film's director. Not just that, he looked quite excited to be there to celebrate the day with his friend Imtiaz. Though we couldn't spot leading lady of their film Anushka Sharma at the bash, she had already done her bit by dropping some adorable wishes for Imtiaz on social media earlier in the day. We wonder where Harry's Sejal was when the celebration was on. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Imtiaz Ali, the man of the hour had everyone's attention. He was spotted in a casual avatar, and sported a pair of ripped jeans and blue shirt. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently working on the Sanjay Dutt biopic was seen with director Rajkumar Hirani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone, who worked Imtiaz Ali on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha was also spotted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt, the Veera of Imtiaz's Highway was also spotted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Upen Patel was also seen. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)