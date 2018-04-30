1 / 8

After Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia and Vicky Kaushal cast their vote, Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor were seen at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards voting venue in Mumbai on April 29. Scroll to see photos from the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)