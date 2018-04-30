IIFA Voting Weekend: Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher cast their vote
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- J-K cabinet reshuffle LIVE UPDATES: BJP's Kavinder Gupta takes oath as Deputy CM, replaces Nirmal Singh
- With last outpost in Manipur, govt says all villages have power
- Supreme Court may send name of Uttarakhand Chief Justice to govt again: Justice Kurian Joseph
- Afghanistan: At least 21 killed in Kabul twin blasts, AFP photographer among dead
- After Karnataka elections, will go to Kailash Mansarovar: Rahul Gandhi
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War scores biggest opening weekend, earns $630 million worldwide
- EntertainmentKaran to Bipasha on second wedding anniversary: Waking up next to you is the most beautiful magical dream
- Entertainment30 years of QSQT: The film that made Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla overnight stars
- EntertainmentIPL 2018: Anushka Sharma spotted cheering for husband Virat Kohli in Bengaluru, see photos
- SportsRCB minus ABD no match for all-round KKR
- Sports'If we field like that, we don't deserve to win'
- SportsRahane, Rajasthan Royals fail to shift gears
- TechnologyNokia 8 Sirocco review: Style and substance, but is the price right?
- TechnologyNokia X6 to launch in China on May 16, confirms company on Weibo
- TechnologyWhatsApp on Android beta gets option to save voice messages, add location stickers