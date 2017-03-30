IIFA Utsavam 2017: Junior NTR gets into Baahubali mode, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dances with Akhil Akkineni

As April is just two days away, the one film that has become the talk of the town is Baahubali: The Conclusion. Not only the audience and the star cast but even their contemporaries seemed to be extremely excited. At IIFA Utsavam 2017, we saw Junior NTR getting into the shoes of Baahubali. He posed with the sword of Amarendra Baahubali, the character played by Prabhas. The actor's film Janata Garage, in which he co-starred with Mohanlal, won many awards at the event, which happened in Hyderabad on March 29.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who won an award at the show for Best Actor in Telugu film Aa Aa, was seen dancing along with her to-be brother-in-law Akhil, who made stage performance debut at IIFA Utsavam. Well, it was indeed a moment to capture. We missed Naga Chaitanya though. The couple, Naga and Samantha, will tie the knot by end of this year.

Talking about Baahubali, how can we not mention the star cast? The most commonly asked question why Kattappa killed Baahubali must have come across as the show was being hosted by Rana Daggubati, who had shed his Bhallaladev look and had become a suited-booted man.

Nagarjuna Akkineni was also seen with his wife Amala. The actor is presently shooting for the sequel of Raju Gari Gadhi.

IIFA Utsavam 2017 was also about performances. Hansika Motwane was someone to look for but even Catherine Tresa rocked the stage with Dhanush and Vijay.