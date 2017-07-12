IIFA throwback moments: Bachchan family grooving to ‘Kajra Re’ to Kevin Spacey’s lungi dance with Deepika Padukone, here is the best of IIFA

IIFA is known to be one event that sets our hearts racing. Be it getting all the Bollywood biggies under one roof, power packed performances or candid moments, the star-studded night has it all! Well, with IIFA 2017 just around the corner, we thought of taking a walk down the memory lane with some of the most memorable moments that the gala night has give us till now. From the Bachchan family's epic performance to Kevin Spacey and Deepika Padukone's lungi dance, we think the award show have been a hell of a journey.

When Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan performed on Kajra Re: It was definitely one of the most iconic moments when the Bachchans performed on stage on the hit number "Kajra Re" from Bunty Aur Babli. Well, this was the time when Aishwarya was not married to Abhishek and little did we know that it was a family performance.

When Kevin Spacey did the Lungi Dance with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor: We are sure that Kevin stole the show at IIFA 2014, when he shook a leg at the Bollywood number with Deepika, Farhan Akhtar and Shahid, all wearing a lungi.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's PDA: When Deepika came to receive the Woman of the Year honour, Ranveer got down on his knees to flatter her with his romantic poetry at the IIFA 2015. Rumours of them dating had just started back then.

When Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor hosted IIFA 2015: Given their wit and humour that they unabashedly unleashed at the Koffe with Karan episode, their 'baba' chemistry definitely took the audiences on a fun ride.

When Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan hosted IIFA together: In 2013, Shahrukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor surely kept their audiences looking for more when they enthralled them with their wit and humour and interacted with all the stars.

When Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff put the stage on fire with their epic moves: Well, what could be better than Bollywood's two dancing sensations, Hrithik and Tiger ripping the stage apart. Tiger had often been compared to Hrithik for his moves earlier and we are sure it was a spectacular moment for him too.