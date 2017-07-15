Latest News
IIFA Day 2: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are the shining stars of the musical night

Published on July 15, 2017 10:13 am
    The IIFA madness reached another level on day two as IIFA Rocks regaled the audience with a celebration of 25 years of Oscar winning talent A.R. Rahman. The evening witnessed a medley of musicians including Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri. But before the night got musical, Bollywood stars spelt their charm on the New York City as they walked the green carpet of IIFA Rocks. While the beauties Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu looked like divas, Karan Johar in his red suit on the green carpet stole the show from the ladies. Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sushant Singh Rajput too suited up for the event.

    Katrina Kaif was a perfect amalgamation of style, attitude, confidence and killer looks at IIFA Rocks green carpet. Before walking the green carpet, she even shared her look on her Instagram account with her many followers. As she stared at herself in the mirror, we could not take our eyes off her.

    Salman Khan looked dapper as he reached the venue. But this time we missed his 'best friend' Katrina with him. The actor will be performing at the main event on July 15. "It's raining in #NewYork, loving the weather. If it does rain tomo it will be awesome dancing in the rain at #IIFA," tweeted Salman.

    Elegance, grace and charm, the three words suits best when it comes to describing Alia Bhatt's look at the IIFA Rocks. The young starlet had earlier mentioned that she is too nervous and also excited at the same time for her debut performance at the glamourous event.

    Shahid Kapoor shared his look from the event on his Instagram account.

    Saif Ali Khan looked like a 'nawab' at the green carpet of IIFA Rocks.

    Kriti Sanon was feeling like a 'Cinderella' at the IIFA Rocks.

    The hosts of the evening Ritiesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul shared a selfie before taking the dais. The caption of the photo read, "And we r ready to take d stage!!! @riteishd #mp #hosts #iifa2017 #iifarocks #paul #style #life #newyork #selfie #love #fun."

    Varun Dhawan after making people of New York go gaga over his ace dancing skills at IIFA Stomp on day one looked dapper at the event.

    Kalki Koechlin and Neha Dhupia also attended IIFA Rocks.

    Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts at the greaan carpet of IIFA Rocks with his a million dollar smile.

