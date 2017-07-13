Latest News
  • IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are hanging out in New York, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra leave for the big show

IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are hanging out in New York, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra leave for the big show

Published on July 13, 2017 2:07 pm
  • salman khan, alia bhatt, sidharth malhotra, varun dhawan, katrina kaif, iifa 2017, salman khan photos

    Bollywood celebs are all gearing up for one of the biggest award nights of the year - IIFA 2017, which is going to take place in New York this weekend. After happily landing in the city, most of the stars are now spending their time chilling and enjoying their vacation before the gala night. Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen having a fun time with Salman Khan, while his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for NYC. Salman's ex-flame Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra also left for New York.

  • alia bhatt, varun dhawan, salman khan, iifa new york, iifa 2017

    Going by the pictures, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are enjoying themselves to the fullest with Tubelight star Salman Khan in New York. The three are also going to deliver some sizzling performances on stage, and we just can't hold our horses.

  • sonakshi sinha, iifa 2017, iifa sonakshi, iifa new york sonakshi, sonakshi iifa photos

    Noor actor Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted looking fabulous in a blue pantsuit as she commenced the festivities by ringing in the Nasdaq Stock Exchange bell at Times Square, with Saif Ali Khan and others from the industry.

  • katrina kaif, katrina kaif iifa, katrina kaif iifa photos, katrina kaif iifa new york pictures, iifa new york pics

    Jagga Jasoos star Katrina Kaif was caught leaving for IIFA and she looked absolutely stunning in pink.

  • iulia vantur, salman khan girlfriend, salman khan girlfriend iulia, iulia iifa, salman iulia iifa

    Iulia Vantur is also set to join rumoured beau Salman Khan in New York. Salman was earlier spotted leaving the airport with his mother Helen.

  • sidharth malhotra, sidharth malhotra airport look, sidharth malhotra iifa, sidharth malhotra iifa 2017

    Sidharth Malhotra will join alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the festivities too. He looked nothing less than stylish in his casual look. Yesterday, Alia was seen at Sidharth's house before beginning her trip to the US.

  • kriti sanon, sushant singh rajput, sushant kriti photos, sushant kriti iifa, sushant kriti new york

    Raabta actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput also struck a pose in New York. The two are rumoured to be dating for a long time.

  • huma qureshi, karan wahi, huma karan, huma karan wahi iifa, karan wahi iifa

    Huma Qureshi and TV actor Karan Wahi was clicked in New York too. Karan is set to host the IIFA Green Carpet this year.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express