IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are hanging out in New York, Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra leave for the big show

Bollywood celebs are all gearing up for one of the biggest award nights of the year - IIFA 2017, which is going to take place in New York this weekend. After happily landing in the city, most of the stars are now spending their time chilling and enjoying their vacation before the gala night. Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen having a fun time with Salman Khan, while his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for NYC. Salman's ex-flame Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra also left for New York.

Going by the pictures, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are enjoying themselves to the fullest with Tubelight star Salman Khan in New York. The three are also going to deliver some sizzling performances on stage, and we just can't hold our horses.

Noor actor Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted looking fabulous in a blue pantsuit as she commenced the festivities by ringing in the Nasdaq Stock Exchange bell at Times Square, with Saif Ali Khan and others from the industry.

Jagga Jasoos star Katrina Kaif was caught leaving for IIFA and she looked absolutely stunning in pink.

Iulia Vantur is also set to join rumoured beau Salman Khan in New York. Salman was earlier spotted leaving the airport with his mother Helen.

Sidharth Malhotra will join alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the festivities too. He looked nothing less than stylish in his casual look. Yesterday, Alia was seen at Sidharth's house before beginning her trip to the US.

Raabta actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput also struck a pose in New York. The two are rumoured to be dating for a long time.