IIFA 2017: Saif Ali Khan leaves for New York with daughter Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira take Misha along
One of the most talked about award shows of the year, IIFA 2017 is just around the corner and Bollywood celebs are as excited as we are. Saif Ali Khan, who is going to co-host the award show with Karan Johar, was spotted leaving for New York and a few hours later we got our hands on the pictures of his kids Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan too, which left us wondering where Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan was. And talking of kids, even Shahid Kapoor and Mira are travelling to the US for the event and looks like even baby Misha is accompanying them.
Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in all blue with his mustache look. Recently, pictures of his son Taimur Ali Khan broke the internet and the little munchkin looked just like his father.
Sara Ali Khan is rocking her white shirt-blue jeans airport look with brother Ibrahim.
The starlet is debuting in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and has been a sensation even before entering Bollywood.
Looks like Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are having a family trip to New York and have their hands full with their little star, Misha.
The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Disha Patani who has been breaking the internet with her magazine shoots which are nothing less than sexy, was also spotted leaving for the star-studded event.