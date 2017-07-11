IIFA 2017: Saif Ali Khan leaves for New York with daughter Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira take Misha along

One of the most talked about award shows of the year, IIFA 2017 is just around the corner and Bollywood celebs are as excited as we are. Saif Ali Khan, who is going to co-host the award show with Karan Johar, was spotted leaving for New York and a few hours later we got our hands on the pictures of his kids Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan too, which left us wondering where Bebo, Kareena Kapoor Khan was. And talking of kids, even Shahid Kapoor and Mira are travelling to the US for the event and looks like even baby Misha is accompanying them.