IIFA 2017: From winners Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor posing with the award to Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘hahahaha’

IIFA 2017's main event is wrapped and we now know who are the winners of this year's IIFA awards. While Alia Bhatt was lucky to have received two awards as the Best Actor Female, for Udta Punjab and also Myntra Style Icon Award, the Best Actor award went to Shahid Kapoor. We all know that Shahid was accompanied with his 'baby wife' Mira Rajput for the award night and for him Mira seems to be really lucky. Here is all that the celebs shared in their social media accounts, post and pre the IIFA 2017's gala night. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The Best Actor Male award went to Udta Punjab's Tommy Singh aka Shahid Kapoor and the doting husband of Mira Rajput shared this image with caption, "My strength. Always lucky for me. ❤️." Isn't that beautiful! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

While we know that the Best Actor Female went to Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab, she was seen celebrating the same with Shahid and the duo shared the same boomerang video and captioned it, "Here's to Udta Punjab ❤️ @shahidkapoor" and "#Udtapunjab double whammy. Tommy and Mary Jane. Congratulations @aliabhatt," respectively. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Alia looked simply stunning at the award night and she shared her look with the caption, "The big night deserves a big dress!!! Wearing my dream designer @zuhairmuradofficial ❤️❤️#iifa2017 #zuhairmurad." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Varun Dhawan simply rocked in the suit and this was his look for the grand night. "The big night in the big apple. Styled by @kunalrawaldstress," wrote Varun, along the image. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput, we wonder what this picture caption '@iifa hahahaha' by you means. But the actor looked dapper for sure. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra too shared number of clicks from IIFA 2017. This one was captioned as, "The bearded brothers! 😱😅 @riteishd you have #Shivaji coming up what's @rajkundra9 s excuse!?😂#hairraising #mustachelove #iifa2017." (Source: Photo by Instagram)