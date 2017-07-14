IIFA 2017 Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, all the stars who opened the event in style

It's that time of the year when a foreign destination becomes a melting point for the entire Bollywood fraternity to celebrate Indian cinema at the International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA. And this year, the industry is in New York for the 18th edition of the awards. On its first day, we witnessed a power-packed event at the Times Square - IIFA Stomp - in the evening. Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and Disha Patani were spotted having a gala time. But all eyes were on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who were lost in each other's company, sharing occasional glances, and Salman also wishing Kat for her birthday by planting a kiss on her cheeks. It was indeed an adorable moment. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sprang a surprise for Katrina Kaif when he sang the "Happy Birthday" song. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Jagga Jasoos star Katrina Kaif just couldn't stop smiling. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Varun Dhawan made his IIFA debut this year. Believe it or not he did it with full style and glamour. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Raabta may have failed but Sushant and Kriti's magical chemistry stayed with the audience. The two were spotted at the IIFA press conference too. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Disha Patani made her way to the stage during the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards weekend event at Times Square (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Shilpa Shetty set the runway on fire at the IIFA Stomp. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Shilpa Shetty also clicked selfies at IIFA. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Salman Khan and Anupam Kher too had their moment. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Disha Patani looked as dazzling as ever. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Disha could pretty much pull off the role of Belle had she been offered a role in Beauty and The Beast. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Indian actress Dia Mirza, second right, and actress Black Tapsee, third left, take a break at the backstage during the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards weekend event at Times Square. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Sunil Shetty was also spotted. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )

Shahid Kapoor's presence had brightened up the stage. (Source: Photo by @IIFA , AP )