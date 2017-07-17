Latest News
  • IIFA 2017 after event: Katrina Kaif celebrating her birthday to Bollywood exploring streets of New York, here’s who’s doing what

Published on July 17, 2017 11:03 am
  • katrina kaif, katrina kaif birthday, alia bhatt, karan johar

    Now that one of the biggest award shows of the year, IIFA 2017 has wrapped up, Bollywood celebs are busy having a fun time in New York, the IIFA destination this year. The winners have all been announced, we all know that the Best Actor and Actress awards were grabbed by Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor and the Best Film went to Sonam Kapoor's Neerja. So what is B-town upto in New York? While Katrina Kaif is busy celebrating her birthday US style, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan and Varun Dhawan are having a gala time making memories and celebrating the wins at the awards night.

  • karan johar, gauri khan, iifa karan johar, iif akaran johar guari khan, iifa karan johar pics

    Even though hubby Shah Rukh Khan didn't make it to IIFA this year, Gauri sure made her presence was felt, and her pictures are proof that she had a fun time having brunch with Karan Johar in NYC.

  • katrina kaif, katrina kaif birthday, alia bhatt katrina kaif, pretiy zinta, katrina kaif birthday

    Looks like Katrina is celebrating her birthday exploring the streets of New York, she shared a picture with the caption, "New York birthdays." Also posting a picture with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta wished Kat a happy birthday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling @katrinakaif 😍 May this year bring you more happiness, success, sexiness & loads of love always ! Stay beautiful 💃😘 #birthdaygirl #aboutlastnight #birthdayparty #hottywithabody #Iifaweekend2017 #Nyc."

  • karan johar, varun dhawan, karan johar varun dhawan pics, karan johar varun dhawan iifa pictures

    Co-hosts Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar also posed for a picture that Varun posted on Instagram.

  • sushant singh rajput, kriti sanon, mira rajput, saif ali khan, iifa 2017

    Raabta co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput also had a perfect selfie moment when they struck a pose with Saif Ali Khan and Mira Rajput.

  • dia mirza, bipasha basu, kalki koechlin, shabana azmi, dia mirza iifa, dia mirza iifa pics

    Dia Mirza also shared some pictures with the leading ladies of Bollywood, Shabana Azmi and Kalki Koechlin. In yet another picture, Dia posed with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

