IIFA 2017 after event: Katrina Kaif celebrating her birthday to Bollywood exploring streets of New York, here’s who’s doing what

Now that one of the biggest award shows of the year, IIFA 2017 has wrapped up, Bollywood celebs are busy having a fun time in New York, the IIFA destination this year. The winners have all been announced, we all know that the Best Actor and Actress awards were grabbed by Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor and the Best Film went to Sonam Kapoor's Neerja. So what is B-town upto in New York? While Katrina Kaif is busy celebrating her birthday US style, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan and Varun Dhawan are having a gala time making memories and celebrating the wins at the awards night.

Even though hubby Shah Rukh Khan didn't make it to IIFA this year, Gauri sure made her presence was felt, and her pictures are proof that she had a fun time having brunch with Karan Johar in NYC.

Looks like Katrina is celebrating her birthday exploring the streets of New York, she shared a picture with the caption, "New York birthdays." Also posting a picture with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta wished Kat a happy birthday, she wrote, "Happy Birthday my darling @katrinakaif 😍 May this year bring you more happiness, success, sexiness & loads of love always ! Stay beautiful 💃😘 #birthdaygirl #aboutlastnight #birthdayparty #hottywithabody #Iifaweekend2017 #Nyc."

Co-hosts Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar also posed for a picture that Varun posted on Instagram.

Raabta co-stars Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput also had a perfect selfie moment when they struck a pose with Saif Ali Khan and Mira Rajput.