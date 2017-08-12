IFFM 2017: Lipstick Under My Burkha wins best Indie film, Dangal and Baahubali 2 wins big. Here is the complete list of winners

The eighth edition of Indian Film Festival Melbourne Awards 2017 was held on August 11. The event turned to be a gala affair with the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Sushant Singh Rajput in attendance. Held at Melbourne Recital Centre, the award ceremony celebrated the excellence of Indian actors and filmmakers. Among the winners were Sushant Singh Rajput, Aishwarya, KJo, Aamir Khan's Dangal and Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2. The Kakkar sisters Akriti, Prakriti and Sukriti added life to the evening as they performed together for the first time outside India.

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari accepted the award for Best Director for the global super hit Dangal. The Aamir Khan starrer, not only won hearts in India but also topped the box office in China. He also won the People's Choice Award which he shared with Baahubali 2. Talking about his win, the filmmaker said, "This is my first international award and it will truly be remembered."

Sushant Singh Rajput on receiving the Best Actor award for his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story reminisced his younger days when he was in Melbourne in 2006 and danced behind Bollywood actors as a background dancer. In his acceptance speech, Sushant said, "Thank you so so much. I'm so honoured. Last time I was in Melbourne it was in 2006 was the Commonwealth Games where I was a backup dancer for the so so beautiful Bollywood stars and this time I'm here to receive the Best Actor award."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mesmerised all with her presence at the IFFM Awards 2017. Her daughter Aaradhya added the charm as she walked in along with her mommy at the event. The Bachchan bahu was felicitated with IFFM Excellence in Global Cinema award. Accepting the award, Aishwarya said, "I'm so humbled and filed with gratitude to be given this award. We as creative people always wish to do more and I'm far far away from rest. As an artist, I have so much more to explore but it's great to have this honour. But above all, I must thank the fans, who have loved me so immensely and it's because of you, we get to live our dream, our passion."

Karan Johar was awarded the Leadership in Cinema Award. Receiving the award from veteran actor Simi Garewal, Karan talked about the power of filmmaking. "This is my first time in Australia and what a special reason to be present here for it. For me, filmmaking is always my first love. It's amazing how as directors we get to build people, break them emotionally, cheer them and make them feel happy," quipped Karan.

Konkona Sensharma got the Best Actress award for Lipstick Under My Burkha and the movie got applauded at the film festival as it got Best Indie Film award.

Rajkummar Rao was awarded the Best Actor (Special Mention) for his film Trapped.