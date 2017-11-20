2 / 9

Shahid Kapoor was also present at the celebrations at IFFI. His upcoming film Padmavati has been surrounded with controversies. When the reporters asked him about his upcoming film, he said, "This is not the time to be angry; this is not the time to lose your cool because there are enough people doing that right now. So I would choose to say that I believe in the process and I am very optimistic. I am sure 'Padmavati' will come out. Once people see the film, they will be proud of it like we are. All of this will be forgotten then." (Source: Photo by APH IMAGES )