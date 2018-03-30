8 / 9

Kangana Ranaut, who hogs headlines with whatever she does, stands at 97. For the past few years, her personal life has made more noise than her professional. But, 2017 in specific was important as she triggered the big debate around nepotism in Bollywood, taking down filmmaker and 'movie-mafia' Karan Johar on his own show Koffee With Karan. When she isn't getting into an on-off spat with Hrithik Roshan, she is busy with her production Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao.

READ "#ie100: From PM Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli — the list of most powerful Indians"