  • Hrithik Roshan takes mom Pinky and ex-wife Sussanne Khan on a lunch date this Mother’s Day

Updated on May 14, 2017 8:13 pm
    Hrithik Roshan took his family out for a luncheon and the photographs give us goals on how to spend a weekend with family. On Mother's Day, Hrithik was seen with his mother Pinky Roshan, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also seen with the Roshan family. Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father also seemed quite happy to be stepping out for lunch. The Kaabil actor's sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan were high on spirits as they walked side by side with their father. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    This adorable picture of Hrithik Roshan, and his mother Pinky Roshan is a perfect way to wish his mother on Mother's day. Don't you think? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan might have got divorced, but she still seems to be a vital part of the family. This picture of her sharing an embrace with Pinky Roshan says it all! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Sussanne Khan with Rakesh Roshan after the luncheon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Father Rakesh Roshan also posed with his son, Hrithik. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

    Interestingly, Sussanne Khan also went out with her girl pals the night before, and who does she spot there? None other than Hrithik Roshan of course. Was this a planned meeting? Or just a mere coincidence? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

