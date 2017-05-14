Hrithik Roshan takes mom Pinky and ex-wife Sussanne Khan on a lunch date this Mother’s Day

Hrithik Roshan took his family out for a luncheon and the photographs give us goals on how to spend a weekend with family. On Mother's Day, Hrithik was seen with his mother Pinky Roshan, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also seen with the Roshan family. Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik's father also seemed quite happy to be stepping out for lunch. The Kaabil actor's sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan were high on spirits as they walked side by side with their father. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

This adorable picture of Hrithik Roshan, and his mother Pinky Roshan is a perfect way to wish his mother on Mother's day. Don't you think? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan might have got divorced, but she still seems to be a vital part of the family. This picture of her sharing an embrace with Pinky Roshan says it all! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan with Rakesh Roshan after the luncheon. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Father Rakesh Roshan also posed with his son, Hrithik. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)