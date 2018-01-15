1 / 6

Trust Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara to make your dull and mundane Monday, an exciting one. The little angel was seen with mother Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai spending some quality time. It seems while Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of PadMan, Twinkle has chosen to give full attention to her kids. While the star couple might have always kept their children away from shutterbugs and media attention, they are quite expressive about the family bond on social media, as they keep sharing adorable photos with son Aarav and daughter Nitara every other day. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)