Spotted: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan spend time with sons, Salman Khan spotted with Sohail Khan

It's Sunday, so naturally it is family time for Bollywood. Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted spending time with his former wife Sussanne Khan and kids, and trust us, the boys are growing up fast. Although this only gives fans hope of Hrithik and Sussanne coming back together, the latter has always clarified that they spend time with each other only for their kids. Meanwhile Salman Khan and Sohail Khan were also spotted bonding on the sets of TV show India Banega Manch, where they went to promote their film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

After nine long years, Salman Khan will be reuniting on screen with his brother Sohail Khan. The last film where they worked together was God Tussi Great Ho and Hello in 2008. In Tubelight, the two brothers have excellently managed to bring out sibling revelry. Salman Khan's Tubelight is one of the big releases this year and we can't wait to see if it can beat the others in the box office race. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sohail Khan and Salman Khan spotted dancing with the ladies. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

The two brothers had a gala time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Hrithik Roshan's kids looked picture perfect. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

It's adorable and inspiring how Hrithik Roshan manages to steal time for his kids from his busy schedule. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )