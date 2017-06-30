Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan are on a holiday. These photos may freak you out

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, are making the most of their summer vacations. First, the two brothers were up for a vacation with daddy Hrithik and now they are off to the US with mommy, Sussanne. She shared a picture of one of her handsome sons on her Instagram profile recently and captioned it, "Dead men tell no tales #bealiveeverymoment #summeradven2017 #suzqsheartmonster😍😍❤️❤️." In the photo, the little boy is busy enjoying the view of mysterious skulls that lay in the Island Of Adventures, Orlando. A bit freakish, no? (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Hrithik's ex-wife and a celebrated interior designer, Sussanne is not headed to the US just with her sons. The collage which the beauty has shared on her Instagram account has her other friends in it too. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Sussanne shared yet another picture of her son giving a sneak peek into her quality time with her adorable sons. Sussanne and Hrithik, despite ending their marriage, have always been perfect parents to their two sons. The duo has often been spotted spending family time together but has also made it clear that they come together only for their sons. Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Sussanne revealed how her sons are her strength. "My kids have been a huge inspiration. They love to look into my designs and tell me about what should I do. They are brutally honest so I really love about it,” said Sussanne. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

A few days back, Hrithik's Instagram profile was winning our hearts as the Kaabil actor shared his vacation pictures with sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. What made the pictures even more interesting were the quirky captions with various hashtags Hrithik wrote along with them. "I asked them for a heroic pose. I'm not entirely sure what they had in mind. #acrobaticadventures #balanceiseverything, According to them, anything can be a trampoline if you try hard enough. #aleapoffaith #tryingnottofreakout #acrobaticadventures," wrote the actor along with the photos. (Source: Photo by Instagram )

Even after running through a busy schedule, Hrithik makes it a point to spend time with his sons and loves to take them to different places. His sons too seem to be adventure freaks. In one of the pictures, the kids are seen with a broken camera and the caption explains how the smart brothers were planning to hide it from their father by telling him they are hungry. (Source: Photo by Instagram )