Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan dine together at Sanjay Dutt’s bash, Twinkle Khanna was there too

Every time Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are seen together, their fans keep their fingers crossed, hoping for a reconciliation despite both having ruled it out. On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan had dinner together as the great buddies that they are. It was a dinner party hosted by Sanjay Dutt for his close friends in the industry and those who were in attendance included Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Twinkle Khanna and Sonali Bendre. Though we still await more details about the dinner party but one thing is for sure our Bollywood stars just don't need a reason for celebrations.

Twinkle Khanna, who is currently basking in the glory of her husband Akshay Kumar's National Award win, was beaming as she reached the party venue with Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi. It was a rare sight to spot Twinkle at a party who, like her husband, keeps a safe distance from them otherwise.

Sonali Bendre has been a close friend of Sanjay Dutt. The actor was accompanied by Gayatri Joshi and Twinkle Khanna in the same car. The trio is often seen setting some serious friendship goals with their vacation pictures together. Sussanne Khan is also a part of this ladies gang.

Hrithik Roshan clicked outside the party venue.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne reached Sanjay Dutt's party in their respective cars.