Hrithik Roshan’s super-fun vacation with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan just ended. Here are all their photos

Hrithik Roshan was on a vacation with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan. We saw the actor, who is also a doting dad, spending summer vacations with his young boys. While we saw a few pictures of this vacation shared by Hrithik on his social media accounts, we also spotted him returning from the vacay as the trio landed at the Mumbai airport. The actor has shared a picture from their recent vacations in which the kids seem to be having a ball on a yacht while Hrithik is keeping an eye on them. Scroll on to see the latest pictures of Hrithik and his sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

At the airport, Hrehaan, Hridhaan looked extremely shy. But in the vacation pictures, we saw them doing some acrobatic adventures. The boys just seems to follow the example of their superfit dad and could manage a perfect handstand. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

The actor had earlier Instagramed this image of his sons, wtih the caption,"According to them, anything can be a trampoline if you try hard enough. #aleapoffaith #tryingnottofreakout #acrobaticadventures." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Hrithik had also shared this one with caption, "I asked them for a heroic pose. I'm not entirely sure what they had in mind. #acrobaticadventures #balanceiseverything." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

The Kaabil actor keeps sharing picture of his times with his sons, and we just love them. "*Him: '....and don't worry dad's totally cool with it. He said so.'Me: What. #deerinheadlights #becarefulwhatyouagreeto," reads the caption of this earlier image from some quality time of daddy Hrithik and sons. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)