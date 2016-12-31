Hrithik Roshan returns to Mumbai, Ranveer Singh is all smiles in his uber cool look, see pics

Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil is just a few days away from its release date and the actor is making sure to keep the buzz alive. He is making as many public appearances as possible in order to keep his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, Hrithik had taken some days off the promotions of his film in order to spend time with his kids. In fact, Hrithik was spotted with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan in Dubai. Now, the actor is back to the town and is gearing up for promotions across the nation. The film will release on January 25, along with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

On the same day, B-town energy bomb Ranveer Singh was spotted in his comfort avatar too. The actor was seen at the airport but there's no information about where he is heading. Apparently, the actor is spending some me-time this New Year before he starts his schedule for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. Last time, the actor went on a solo trip to Switzerland and recreated several Bollywood moments. The actor's recent outing Befikre did well at the box-office too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tahir Bhasin is chilling with a special friend in Mumbai. The actor, who stunned the audience with his negative act in Force 2, was strolling the city streets with his friend. Well, they did turn some gazes from the onlookers. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor is now looking to celebrate New Year in a private manner. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Rampal has a busy New Year too. The actor is in the post-production of his upcoming film, Daddy. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)