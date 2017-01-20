Hrithik Roshan promotes Kaabil with Yami Gautam, says Raees makers could have planned better

Yami Gautam is all set to share the screen space with superstar Hrithik Roshan for the very first time. The Kaabil stars were in Delhi to meet and greet their fans and media. The release of the film has been overshadowed by the clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. Talking about the box office face-off, Hrithik said, "People attached to 'Raees' are not doing it intentionally. There is nothing like revenge. But if they had planned it better and had executed it better then this clash would not have happened." He added that his father Rakesh Roshan, producer of Kaabil, was "a little hurt and upset" with the clash. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Kaabil's promotions are on and Yami and Hrithik can form a mutual admiration society. The actors looked comfortable with each other. While Yami feels Hrithik to be one of the most hardworking and selfless actors she has ever worked with, Hrithik too seems to have enjoyed working with Yami. As the big day nears, Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam are on their toes, keeping up with the final round of promotions before the release. Yami earlier said in an interview, "He (Hrithik) is such a selfless actor. We actors always work hard for our good performance, but he is concerned about the whole scene, including the performance of his co-actors, dancers and everyone." (Source: Photo by APH Images)

The 43-year-old actor looked dapper in a leather jacket, denims and a muffler, teaming his look with cool glasses. Hrithik seems to be enjoying 'Delhi ki sardi'. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

Well, Yami too well complemented the 'Greek god' Hrithik and looked stunning. (Source: Photo by APH Images)

One of the first big box office clashes of 2017 will be witnessed on January 25, when Kaabil and SRK's Raees will hit the theaters on the same day. (Source: Photo by APH Images)