Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut spent family time this weekend, but in their own different manner

The weekend is here and Hrithik Roshan is back to having some family time with his former wife Sussanne Khan and his two sons -- Hridaan and Hrehaan. These perpetual hang outs still give fans hope that the former Bollywood couple might just reconsider their relationship and reconcile. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut was also spotted hanging out with her brother Akshit in Mumbai. In 2016, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan had a dirty public fallout over an alleged relationship and their legal battle created a lot of controversy in Bollywood. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Both Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have clarified that they have decided to co-operate for the welfare of their kids, but there will be no chance of them coming back together as a couple. It is amazing how the two have kept their personal problems aside and regularly take time out for their children. Hrithik Roshan's son was seen fast asleep in his arms. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Rangoon star Kangana Ranaut was also spotted with her brother. Akshit is Kangana's new manager after she allegedly had a fallout with her sister Rangoli who has been managing her career for years. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen spending time with her husband Raj Kundra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Twinkle Khanna came back from her trip to France. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )