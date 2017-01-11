Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan celebrate his birthday together. His cute-as-button kids are there too

Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne Khan may have gone their separate ways but they continue to be extremely good friends. Ever since their divorce, we saw them together only for their kids but now it seems their friendship has also survived their separation. As Hrithik turned 43 on Tuesday, he celebrated his birthday with Sussanne, his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Sussanne's brother Zayed and parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. While Sussanne has ruled out the two reconciling again but there is a small part within us which has never stopped hoping. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik and Sussanne not just celebrated the day together, they were also seen welcoming the guests. Earlier, she also wished Hrithik Roshan in the cutest way possible by posting a picture of them together on Instagram. Hrithik is prepping for the release of his next, Kaabil, but that did not stop him from taking out time for his family. Hrithik was with his family in Dubai as well to ring in 2017. And on his birthday, he took his family out for dinner. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik, Sussanne and their children were joined by his parents and Hrithik's sister Sunaina. Even his uncle Rajesh Roshan and his family, Zayed Khan with his wife and kids also joined the family dinner. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik's Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam was also a part of celebrations. Looking beautiful in black, Yami also posed with Hrithik. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Hrithik's Bollywood colleagues also wished the actor on his birthday. Wishes came in from Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and many more. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Not just Hrithik and Sussanne and their families, some of their friends also joined them for dinner at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)