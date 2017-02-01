Hrithik promotes Kaabil, Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor stun at various events

Hrithik Roshan is doing all that it takes to promote his movie Kaabil and keep the buzz around it alive. The actor is traveling across the country, to have an edge over competitor Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Hrithik's film has been doing well at the box office despite the clash. Though Hrithik and his dad were angry over Raees releasing on the same day as Kaabil, their film has managed to win hearts of the audience and minted over Rs 70 crores so far. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor has never failed to make some bold fashion statements. As we know, the actor has always been in news for her trends. But last year, the actor stunned everyone with her film, Neerja, which garnered some critical appreciation and got Sonam the Best Actor Critics Award at the recently held Filmfare. Sonam will soon begin shooting for her upcoming film, Veerey Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

At an another event in Delhi, we saw Katrina Kaif stealing the limelight. The total stunner was spotted with Mario Testino, a fashion photographer, who was in town for a Vogue party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Moving on, Tiger Shroff was also spotted at Maharashtra Style Icon awards. The actor is prepping up for his upcoming film, Munna Michael, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rishi Kapoor, who made quite many shocking revelations through his book "Khullam Khulla," also graced the red carpet of Maharastra Style Icon awards. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)